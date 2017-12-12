ASSA ABLOY takes a leadership role in the Alliance to help further Z-Wave adoption and to support global sales of Z-Wave Smart Door Locks



FREMONT, Calif., 2017-12-12 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Z-Wave Alliance, an open consortium of leading global companies deploying the Z-Wave smart home standard, today announces the addition of ASSA ABLOY to the Alliance Board of Directors. Owner of leading and trusted lock brands such as Yale, Mul-T-Lock and ABLOY, ASSA ABLOY joins principal members ADT, Alarm.com, FIBARO, Huawei, Ingersoll-Rand, Jasco Products, LEEDARSON, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings, and Sigma Designs.



"ASSA ABLOY was already a leader in the smart lock industry and is clearly making moves to become a global force in smart security and connected access control," said Mitchell Klein, Executive Director of the Z-Wave Alliance, "The entire Alliance will benefit from ASSA ABLOY's contribution to the Board of Directors and leadership in the future."



The ASSA ABLOY Group is a global leader in door-opening solutions, manufacturing a range of products for commercial and consumer markets. The group has a complete range of door opening products, solutions and services for institutional, commercial and consumer markets, and a worldwide leading position in smart door locks. Currently offering Z-Wave enabled smart door locks, ASSA ABLOY made big news recently with the acquisition of August Home, another Alliance member and manufacturer of Z-Wave smart lock solutions.



"We have strongly supported Z-Wave through our Yale smart locks and plan to play an even bigger role as a decision maker in the growing Z-Wave Alliance," commented Kevin Kraus, Director Technology and Integration Support for Yale Residential at ASSA ABLOY Americas. "As a Board member, we want to help in developing global Z-Wave product requirements as we build out our smart lock offerings in various regions around the world."



As a principal member, ASSA ABLOY will participate in developing global Z-Wave product requirements and in promoting Z-Wave enabled digital smart locks worldwide.



The Z-Wave Alliance has over 600 member companies worldwide and over 2100 certified smart home and IoT devices. For more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, please visit http://z-wavealliance.org. Follow the Z-Wave Alliance on Facebook, Twitter and on LinkedIn for the latest updates.



About Z-Wave Z-Wave technology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 2100 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance, and supported by more than 600 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.



Z-Wave is a registered trademark of Sigma Designs (NASDAQ SIGM) and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.



About the Z-Wave Alliance Formed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless home control products. The principal members include: ADT, Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, FIBARO, Huawei, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, Leedarson, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings and Sigma Designs. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.



About ASSA ABLOY ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security, safety and convenience. Since its formation in 1994, ASSA ABLOY has grown from a regional company into an international group with about 47,000 employees, operations in more than 70 countries and sales of SEK 71 billion. In the fast-growing electromechanical security segment, the Group has a leading position in areas such as access control, identification technology, entrance automation and hotel security.



