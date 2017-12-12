SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., 2017-12-12 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTC:POWW), a technology leader and premier American ammunitions manufacturer, today announced its newest product offering, STREAK Visual Ammunition. AMMO, Inc. holds the exclusive worldwide rights for the incredible patented technology used to make the STREAK products. STREAK is one of the most technologically advanced ammunition to hit the market in decades.



"We are beyond excited to bring STREAK Visual Ammunition to the market. Our acquisition of the exclusive rights for the STREAK technology is a game changer for both our company as well as the shooting industry. Once you shoot with STREAK and you can actually see your projectile travel throughout its path, you will be bored by shooting normal ammunition," said AMMO, Inc.'s CEO, Fred Wagenhals.



Unlike conventional tracers, STREAK rounds are NOT an incendiary, they don't use burning metals to generate light. Replacing fire-hazard burning metals is a non-flammable phosphor material that utilizes the light emitted during the discharging of the round to make STREAK glow. STREAK does NOT generate heat, making STREAK rounds safe to use in environments where traditional tracers are prohibited and can be a serious fire hazard.



The results are game changing in many aspects for the consumer, law enforcement and military.



The glowing material used is applied only to the aft end of the projectile, making it only visible to the shooter and those within a 30-degree viewing window. Military and law enforcement appreciate that unlike conventional tracers STREAK's glow is not visible to the target.



STREAK ammunition is currently available in 9mm, .40 S&W, and .45 ACP. The STREAK line will expand to include hollow points, a wider range of calibers and will be available in both red and yellow/green colors.



About Ammo Incorporated With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and a manufacturing facility in Payson, Arizona, AMMO, Inc. (the "Company and/or AMMO") designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense (see www.ammo-inc.com). The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including the Jesse James line of munitions and accessories, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, OPS (One Precise Shot), a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense.



Forward-Looking Statements This release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the possibility that some or all of the matters and transactions considered by the Company may not proceed as contemplated, and by all other matters specified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to risk and uncertainty. Such factors include, among others, the demand for our products; the state of the U.S. economy in general and the ammunition industry in particular; general economic conditions and consumer spending patterns; our competitive environment; the supply, availability, and costs of materials and components; the potential for increased regulation of our products; speculation surrounding fears of terrorism and crime; our anticipated growth and growth opportunities; our strategies; our ability to develop and maintain brand recognition and reputation; our ability to introduce new products; the success of new products; our ability to expand our markets; and other risks. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), including its recent periodic reports.



Media Contact Griffin Bartman Griffin@Chevalier-adv.com (503)-639-9190



Investor Relations Contact James Palczynski JP@ICRInc.com (203)-682-8229