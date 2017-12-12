Citycon Decided on a Quarterly Distribution

HELSINKI, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting 2017, that an equity repayment of EUR 0.0325 per share be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. The equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend and equity repayment 14 December 2017. The equity repayment will be paid on 29 December 2017.



Citycon's Annual General Meeting held on 22 March 2017, resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to decide in its discretion on the distribution of dividend and equity repayment. Based on the authorisation the total amount of the dividend to be distributed shall not exceed EUR 0.01 per share and the maximum amount of equity repayment distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund shall not exceed EUR 0.12 per share. The authorisation is valid until the opening of the Annual General Meeting 2018.



Following the asset distribution on 29 December 2017, Citycon Oyj has distributed a total dividend and equity repayment of EUR 0.13 per share during the year 2017 and the Board of Directors has fully exercised the asset distribution authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting.





CITYCON OYJ



