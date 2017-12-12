Further enabling best-in-class Source to Pay solutions

Tradeshift, the world's largest business commerce platform, today announced a partnership with Infosys BPO, the Business Process Outsourcing subsidiary of Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY). Tradeshift's cloud-based platform, coupled with Infosys' business process management expertise across the Finance, Accounting and Procurement domains, will further enable clients to digitize their source-to-pay and other supply chain processes.

Highlights of the partnership:

Benefits for customers include further reduced costs, improved agility, and process efficiency

Customers will be able to take advantage of early payment discounts, remove manual paper-based processes, build custom applications, and help meet their transactional digital transformation objectives

Infosys will deploy these capabilities across clients first in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and China

"We look forward to this exciting journey of combining Infosys' deep domain and process expertise with our B2B commerce platform," said John Sibley, Vice President, Global Alliances and Channels, Tradeshift "This partnership will provide greater transparency and agility, along with a compelling value proposition to suppliers and buyers alike, on various touch points in the source to pay lifecycle."

"In today's disruptive environment, platform-based 'Business Process As-a-Service' models have become integral to the Business Process Management (BPM) industry," said Anantha Radhakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys BPO. "This partnership with Tradeshift will further amplify Infosys BPO's leadership position through the combination of 'software services' in Procurement and Finance and Accounting. This collaboration will help augment our experience and expertise in transformative Business Process Management and enable us to further deliver tremendous business outcome benefits to our clients."

About Tradeshift

Founded in 2010, Tradeshift is the world's largest business commerce platform that connects buyers and sellers. Tradeshift connects over 1.5 million companies across 190 countries, is on track to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, and has a marketplace containing 28 million SKUs. It offers solutions for procure to pay, supplier engagement and financial services, and enables companies and partners to build custom or commercial apps on its business commerce platform. Tradeshift is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Copenhagen, New York, London, Paris, Suzhou, Tokyo, Munich, Frankfurt, Sydney, Bucharest, Oslo, Stockholm, and Kuala Lumpur.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From engineering to application development, knowledge management and business process management, we help our clients find the right problems to solve, and to solve these effectively. Our team of 198,000+ innovators, across the globe, is differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across industries and technologies that we bring to every project we undertake.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise thrive in the digital age.

