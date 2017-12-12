Reflektive Customers Transform HR Across Industries with Real-Time Performance Management at Scale

Leading Brands Including Blue Origin, Omada Health, SmartPak and More Improve Performance; Hundreds of Thousands of Employees Have More Active Roles in Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflektive, the real-time performance management company, today announced it is empowering hundreds of thousands of employees to actively drive company and career growth, while their employers reduce attrition costs and benefit from real-time performance management in the cloud. New marquee customers including Art.com, Blue Origin, Healthgrades, Omada Health, Ripple, SendGrid, Shapeways, and SmartPak are leading in their industries with HR-innovation that transforms people management processes to improve organizational agility and business performance.

"Blue Origin was looking for a way to shift to a more agile workplace, and we believe that employees with a growth mindset are a good thing for culture and the business," said Tom Jones, Head of Human Resources at Blue Origin. "We're aligned with Reflektive around a philosophy that real-time people development empowers individuals and teams to innovate in previously unimaginable ways like putting people into space."

The conventional wisdom is that it costs twice as much to hire a new employee as it does to retain one. Meanwhile, based on recent internal data analysis at Reflektive, attrition is 34 percent lower on average in companies using Reflektive as part of their daily workflows - boosting employee engagement, performance and retention.

"Omada Health wanted to give and receive feedback in a more programmatic way, and focus on future growth rather than past performance," said Jo Dennis, Chief People Officer at Omada Health. "During our first year with Reflektive, we saw an increase in employee engagement particularly around the quality of feedback received, which was certainly fueled by Reflektive being easy to use and offer a blend of both informal (kudos wall) and formal (360s) insights on performance. In addition, Reflektive's Customer Success team has been incredibly responsive to our needs and always goes the extra mile. In 2018, we'll continue to focus on company-wide goal setting and alignment to deliver on our critical initiatives."

Hallmarks of Success

Reflektive's customer success and market momentum builds on the company's sustainable growth trends since its founding in 2014, including:

Hundreds of thousands of employees served - more than doubled since Q1'17

99 percent customer satisfaction score for support services reported in Q4'17

72 percent of customers use the entire Reflektive product suite

Triple-digit, year-over-year revenue growth

93 percent annual renewal rate in Q4'17

"SmartPak is a fan of leveraging positive reinforcement as part of our corporate values - enabling an agile and high-performing organization well beyond the IT team," said Rob McClellan, CTO at SmartPak. "We wanted to increase employee engagement with a lightweight, secure system that my team experimented with first, and then deploy across the entire organization in collaboration with our HR leader and other executives. The Reflektive platform supported by Customer Success helped us launch within a week, so our team was able to remain focused on building unique digital experiences that help dedicated SmartPak customers maintain and improve horse health."

Innovation through Customer Success

To continue driving customer success and sustainable revenue growth, Reflektive now offers a comprehensive set of services that help companies achieve optimal value and impact from the Reflektive platform, based on their specific needs. The comprehensive program starts with Onboarding and Enablement services that are aligned with each customer's strategy and goals, and are aimed to help customers achieve value quickly. Next, timely and responsive Customer Support services help ensure that companies continue to drive employee adoption and expand usage, benefiting from Reflektive's experience partnering with hundreds of innovative companies. Finally, Reflektive's ongoing Customer Success and Professional Services help companies transform their businesses and take steps toward sustained growth through best practices, strategic consulting and enterprise-wide deployment and change management.

"Our mission is to reinvent people management processes to empower employees to thrive," said Jeff McCarthy, VP of Customer Success at Reflektive. "This program is designed to help us partner with our customers to deliver solutions that are aligned with their program strategy and goals, enabling them to leverage our expertise in employee success and performance management to maximize the value of their investments."

About Reflektive

Reflektive is a leader in providing innovative, real-time performance management solutions for HR leaders and their agile organizations. Founded in 2014, Reflektive securely delivers Real-Time Feedback and Requests, Goal Management, Performance Reviews, and Check-Ins applications in the cloud for more than 300 clients worldwide including AAR, Blue Origin, Comcast, Dollar Shave Club, Healthgrades, Instacart, MEC Global, and Protective Life. Based in San Francisco with funding from Andreessen Horowitz and Lightspeed Venture Partners, and recognition by Gartner in their 2017 Cool Vendors in Human Capital Management report, Reflektive's mission is to reinvent people management processes to empower employees to thrive at work.



