Coinsilium Group Limited - Coinsilium Raises £720,000 in Fundraising

12 December 2017

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium' or the "Company')

Coinsilium Raises £720,000 in Fundraising

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the blockchain venture builder and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised £720,000 gross of expenses in an oversubscribed share subscription and placement through the issue of 8,000,000 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares') at a price of 9 pence per share (the "Subscription') from existing and new shareholders.

Directors' participations in the Subscription:

Director Number of Ordinary Shares Amount subscribed Shares post fundraising Eddy Travia 100,000 £9,000 7,373,368 Malcolm Palle 100,000 £9,000 7,837,021

The funds raised will primarily be used to invest in, support and accelerate blockchain technology companies, including some within Coinsilium's existing portfolio of investments and to fast-track the expansion of the Company's advisory service capability which is experiencing unprecedented levels of demand.

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, said: "We are delighted to see the continued support of our existing shareholders and welcome new shareholders to our register.

"2017 has been a transformational year for Coinsilium and we are now seeing the market beginning to recognise the true potential of blockchain technologies. This fundraising provides Coinsilium with the opportunity to deliver shareholder value from making further early stage investments in some of the most viable Blockchain opportunities as well as providing much needed advisory services to companies in the burgeoning token economy. We look forward to announcing some of the exciting new initiatives we have planned over the coming weeks.'

Director's number of Ordinary Shares as a percentage of the enlarged issued share capital on completion of the Subscription:

Director Ordinary Shares Percentage interest in enlarged issued share capital Eddy Travia 7,373,368 6.18 Malcolm Palle 7,837,012 6.57 Tony Sarin 3,444,805 2.89

On completion of the Subscription, the Company is aware of the following disclosable interests in the share capital of the Company:

Name Ordinary Shares post Subscription Percentage interest in enlarged issued share capital Cosmic Bridge 6,791,168 5.70 Rockridge Investments 5,500,000 4.61 Hakim Mamoni 5,352,913 4.49 Malcolm Burne 7,708,182 6.46 Cameron Parry 4,877,921 4.09 Yacine Terai 4,118, 724 3.45

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of the 8,000,000 Subscription Ordinary Shares, the Company has 119,243,055 Ordinary Shares of nil par value in issue, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the Company. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Further, the Company also has 3,500,000 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares') in issue, which are held in treasury.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium has 122,743,055 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares') in issue, of which, 3,500,000 Ordinary shares are held in treasury.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

