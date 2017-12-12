

For immediate release 12 December 2017



Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 2 Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin 2, Ireland



Filings under the Transparency Directive Election of Home Member State



Leverage Shares Public Limited Company hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive.



For and on behalf of:



Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 2 Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin 2, Ireland



