5,000,000 CHP Tokens Released for Free in CoinPoker Tournaments

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CoinPoker, a cryptocurrency-based poker room, who have already sold out their Pre-ICO in just six days and distributed 100,000,000 CHP in the process, are now holding free tournaments where they will release 5,000,000 CHiPs. This unusual decision means that tokens potentially worth nearly 1,500 ETH can be acquired by any enthusiasts.

"It's first time in crypto world where you can start mining crypto currency by playing free poker! It's absolutely amazing," CoinPoker's advisor Tony G said about the promotion. "It's an opportunity for the crypto-community members and poker players to participate in tournaments together for the first time."

All the tournaments that will be taking place are freerolls (i.e. free to play in), so in order to participate in this promotion, the players only need to download the CoinPoker application. These events have started on December 11th and will run every half an hour, totalling to 48 tournaments a day, up until the 5,000,000 CHP are distributed.

In addition to the daily tournaments, there will also be special events running every day of the week. That means 220 chances to win CHP throughout the promotion. CoinPoker has also announced that some of the tournaments will have pass codes that will be revealed via their social media channels - Facebook, Twitter, and/or Telegram.

"A big advantage to launching early is the fact that these tournaments will act as a reliable stress test for the application as well as all its tools and functionalities," said CoinPoker's Head of Security Michael Josem. "We already have thousands of players coming in, and we're happy to not only build our community, but also test our security system. We are positive we're going to get good results, but we also want to push it as much as we can in order to truly create a bulletproof system."

In addition to the 5,000,000 CHP, more tokens will be distributed in a similar manner once the CoinPoker ICO concludes in the first quarter of 2018. It is planned to start late in January/early in February and there are still 275,000,000 CHP waiting to be released. Around the same time, the first deals with exchanges should also be finalized.

CoinPoker is aiming to solve major current online poker problems - slow transactions, various payment issues, and lack of transparency in game logic. In order to do that, they are putting their RNG (Random Number Generator) on blockchains, using their own in-game currency CHP and implementing an extensive Fairplay security & fraud system.

More info:

In order to find more detailed information on this project, please refer to CoinPoker's Whitepaper at https://coinpoker.com/downloads/coinpoker-whitepaper.pdf and One Pager at https://coinpoker.com/downloads/coinpoker-onepager.pdf or the introductory video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sb_LGKh1-FI

Media Contact:

Michael Josem, josem@coinpoker.com or +44-7456-664-602.

Paul Mikaliunas, paulius.mikaliunas@coinpoker.com

Website: http://www.coinpoker.com

