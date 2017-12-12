With reference to a press release published by Viking Supply Ships AB today, December 12, 2017, the trading period in the company's subscription rights has been prolonged. Trading will continue up until and including December 22, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VSSAB TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546390 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 145949 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VSSAB TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546390 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 145949 -----------------------------------------------------------------



