Implementation completed within nine months and on budget

Tyler Technologies Australia PTY LTD, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL), announced that the Northern Territory Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NTCAT) has successfully gone live with Tyler's Odyssey Case Manager solution. This implementation represents the first milestone in a significant multi-year technology investment by the Northern Territory Department of the Attorney-General and Justice (NTAGD).

NTCAT went live with Odyssey Case Manager after a short nine-month implementation process. The solution will manage all jurisdictions within NTCAT. With Odyssey Case Manager now in place, NTCAT has begun operational use of the most advanced justice solution available, and will begin moving away from traditional case files and manual processes towards digital case files and court automation throughout the Territory.

"The Northern Territory is leading Australia in the adoption of advanced court technology, and the implementation of Odyssey Case Manager is only the first step in a long-term partnership with the Territory," said Mitchell Spence, senior vice president of operations for Tyler's Courts & Justice Division. "This project represents the first off-the-shelf case manager implementation in Australia in nearly a decade, and our strong partnership with the NTAGD helped ensure a rapid, on-budget and successful go-live. We're excited to assist the NTAGD as it continues to gain efficiencies and better serve all Territorians through the adoption of advanced justice technology."

Tyler's project team, which includes experts relocated from Tyler in the U.S. to assist the project locally, worked alongside the client to optimise Odyssey Case Manager specifically for operations in Australia. A close partnership with NEC Australia also provided the team with local technology services for the project.

In March 2018, Tyler will implement eLodgement for NTCAT, followed by a full deployment of Odyssey for the Local and Supreme courts in 2019. Odyssey will be implemented in all of the Territory's courts and tribunals and will serve as the hub for all courts to share and manage important data.

In addition to its presence in Australia, Tyler serves clients in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, the UK and other international locations. In the U.S. alone, Odyssey serves more than 900 counties covering a population of more than 120 million, which comprises 40 percent of the U.S. population.

