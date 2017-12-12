

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's core inflation accelerated in November after easing in the previous month, figures from the National Bank of Poland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index net of food and energy prices rose 0.9 percent year-on-year following 0.8 percent in October.



Core inflation was in line with economists' expectations.



On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI edged up 0.1 percent in November after rising 0.3 percent in October.



Overall CPI inflation accelerated to 2.5 percent from 2.1 percent in November.



The NBP targets inflation at 2.5 percent + or - a percentage point.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX