Author Gita Audhya Releases New Fiction 'In Pursuit of Love, Spirituality and Happiness'

The Novel, which Sees Culture, Class and Religion Collide, is Already Receiving Positive Reviews from Critics

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / Gita Audhya's "In Pursuit of Love, Spirituality, and Happiness" throws readers into the tumultuous lives of two young people who are joined at the heart, yet are worlds apart in culture, upbringing and ideology. Spanning from Hawaii and Texas to India, and transcending class, Audhya's compelling new narrative, which is reviewed on ReadersFavorite.com, kirkus Review, Forward Review and Blue Ink Review, uplifts readers to a dimension of higher feelings; a place where Christianity, Buddhism and Hinduism fuse to leave them with plenty to think about in their own lives.

"In Pursuit of Love, Spirituality, and Happiness," examines the transformative power of all three qualities. Jonathan Foster, the story's main character, leads a shallow, and sheltered life in a beautifully gilded cage - a gold cage that was built, bar by bar, with dirty money accumulated by his father, a covetous, dishonest businessman who never lets ethics or legality stop him from accumulating wealth. The underlying conflicts began a long time ago during his childhood with his father. Then Jonathan meets Oliana Pau, a beautiful Hawaiian girl, while on vacation and everything changes. He sweeps her of her feet; they fall in love and get married. Jonathan learns about nature and religion, faith and trust, power and helplessness, and, most importantly, love. With the help of Oliana's support and his own spiritual conviction Jonathan is able to confront his father.

"In Pursuit of Love, Spirituality and Happiness" is a story that is all too familiar in today's money-ridden world. And as readers follow Jonathan in his quest to find real happiness in life, they will surely find out that there are things more important than money and fame.

"The story I have represented is not very complicated but very sophisticated so that it could be absorbed better as a spiritual book with combined love story. Today America is going through a moral and spiritual crisis. In every fabric of our society the deformation and destruction are visible-that's why people are turning to drugs (escape to get higher satisfaction and ultimate overdose and death), guns (easy way out), no accountability and responsibility (money laundering, corruption etc.) but many of us (Americans) are trying to escape into something pristine like spirituality, Yoga, meditation, going religious places etc. to be happy," Audhya said.

"In my story Jonathan, the main character had all the luxury (the outer happiness) which is represented by a big mansion, maids, servants, jewelry, expensive cars, an enormous amount of money, and high status associated with many high ranking members of the society. But Jonathan was never fulfilled or happy because he was never genuinely loved by anybody until Oliana came around.

"In explaining Spirituality I have encouraged readers to take option by embracing the spirituality of that religion rather than converting themselves to that religion or spirituality to fulfill some empty space or vacuum in their heart. Then it will be rewarding. In Hawaiian spirituality the commercial aspect of hula can be observed as an entertainment but if you go deep then it was performed to please Goddess (here Pele). Indian Spirituality that O.C. witnessed is little bit complicated because to many foreigners or westerners this spirituality are very confusing because there are two stages in Hinduism which are never explained to them."

As Audhya noted, the first stage is the higher stage: all the fundamental teachings that are central to Hinduism - the concepts of 'karma' (action), 'samsara' (reincarnation), 'moksha' (nirvana), the 'atman' (soul or consciousness), and the 'Brahman' (Absolute Almighty), and the other one is "the way of life -day to day spirituality," The Ancient Hindu Code of Conduct for Domestic, Social, and Religious Life.

Jonathan is the new generation who has embraced Dalai Lama's Buddhist view with his Christian principle, Audhya said. Jonathan's friend O.C is a product of Indo-American relationship -the gradual adoption of other culture, specifically from India; the Hinduism incorporated into his own culture and shaped its own Christian view. Oliana, the heroine in this book derives her life experience through her deep-rooted ancestral spiritual background and she celebrates with dance, songs and by loving nature to please her goddess in an ancient way even though her primary religion is Christianity.

About Gita Audhya:

Gita Audhya was born and brought up in India and then migrated to the United States from England. She has earned her B.A. degree in literature in India and computer programming degree in the United States. She is very passionate about India as well as America. She is devoted to her job, writing and her family. Her business entity Innovative Science & Bright Write provides Freelance writing, writing novels and scientific articles. For more information about her book please visit http://www.me-a-star.com.

