Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2017) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company") congratulates Bob Sibthorpe, VP, Exploration, on receiving the prestigious Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration from the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia ("AME BC").

AME BC's Colin Spence award recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to enhance mineral resources through the original application of prospecting techniques or other geoscience technology.

The award to Mr. Sibthorpe recognizes his role in the discovery of the high-grade Yaramoko deposit in Burkina Faso which is now in commercial production, and also makes reference to his involvement with several other world class deposits around the globe, Eskay Creek, Petaquilla, Oyu Tolgoi, and Fire Creek.

Mr. Sibthorpe will officially receive the award at AME BC's Celebration of Excellence on January 24, 2018, during the annual Mineral Exploration Roundup conference in Vancouver, Canada.

About the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia

AME BC is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. AME BC has established seven awards that are named in honour of eminent persons recognized for their distinguished service, leadership and contribution to the mineral exploration industry.

Past recipients of the Colin Spence award include David Broughton and Sello Kekana, Ross Beaty, Roman Shklanka, Charles Forster, Mark Rebagliati, Michael Gunning and Alistair McCready, Ben and Garret Ainsworth, and Duane and Morgan Poliquin.

