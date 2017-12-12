Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2017) - Icon Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IEX.H) ("Icon" or "the Company") would like to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephen McNeill to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

Addition to the Icon Board: Mr. Stephen McNeill

Mr. McNeill is managing partner in Q4 Communications, a marketing and digital advertising company. In 2013, Mr. McNeill entered the medical marijuana industry, and has provided communication, community liaison and other consulting services to a number of companies in Ontario and British Columbia that have either received their licence to produce or have sought a license under Health Canada's current Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") and the former license regime - Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ("MMPR"). He is a founding director of Georgian Bay Biomed, which is building a large-scale facility in Collingwood, Ontario. Mr. McNeill was involved in the application process, sourcing the company's quality assurance personnel, financing and community liaison.

In early 2017, he was asked to join, as an associate, 3 West Management Group, an Ontario-based consulting firm of pharmaceutical, biomed and medical device experts with over 30 years experience. The team at 3 West has consulted for cannabis producers and applicants on matters related to branding and advertising.

Mr. McNeill spent 30 years in journalism at daily newspapers such as The Globe and Mail and business editor at The Hamilton Spectator. He left the media industry to offer marketing and consulting services as described above.

Icon would like to report that the private placement of units as described in the November 27, 2017 press release is awaiting approval of the NEX Exchange.

Rob Fia, CEO commented:

"We are pleased to add Mr. Stephen McNeill to the Board of Directors of Icon. Stephen has a wealth of experience dating back to the early days of the medical marijuana industry. Stephen's experience working with various stakeholders in the industry will assist Icon as we complete the final leg of due diligence to secure a medical marijuana asset. In additional to the strategic investment by Quinsam Capital Inc. ("Quinsam"), Icon continues to arrange the building blocks to transition the company into the medical marijuana industry."

The Company reports that Mr. John Gamble has resigned from the Board to pursue other business interests. The Board would like to thank Mr. Gamble for his past service.

