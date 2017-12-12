Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2017) - Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired additional claims to expand the Company's Kootenay Arc project holdings in southeastern British Columbia. In addition, the Company has received high-grade gold grab sample results from the Sheep Creek and Bayonne properties.

Key Highlights

1,670 hectares of newly acquired mineral claims; orogenic gold mineralization favourable area

of newly acquired mineral claims; orogenic gold mineralization favourable area High-grade gold sample at Sheep Creek including up to 15.5 g/t Au

13.0 g/t Au grab sample returned from Bayonne

grab sample returned from Bayonne New vein discovered at Bayonne

The new acquisitions include 13 mineral claims, totalling 1,670 hectares (an 8% increase in Margaux's mineral claims holdings), which were attained from a third party for staking costs. The claims are contiguous to the Company's Sheep Creek, Ore Hill and Jersey properties, as shown on the below map. Margaux Resources' Kootenay Arc project now includes over 24,500 hectares of mineral tenure.

"2017 is proving to be an exceptional year for exploration on the Company's Kootenay Arc Project. This year's efforts have produced significant results and contributed greatly to the identification and delineation of the mineralizing systems," stated Linda Caron, Vice President of Exploration for Margaux Resources. "The newly acquired claims encompass the extension of the favourable geological setting that hosts the orogenic gold mineralization revealed to date, are highly prospective for additional discoveries and are a further step in the consolidation of a dominant land package."

Additionally, Margaux has received rock sample results from its fall 2017 work program, as listed in the table below. At Sheep Creek, sampling confirmed high grade gold values from the Motherlode and Bluestone veins, including grab sample values of up to 15.5 g/t Au. And at Bayonne, the sampling returned values of up to 13.0 g/t Au, which represents a newly discovered vein, located 150 m east of the eastern-most point on the Bayonne Main vein.

Property Target Au (g/t) Ag(ppm) Sheep Creek Bluestone 8.51 8.6 Sheep Creek Bluestone 7.59 0.9 Sheep Creek Motherlode 9.23 1.8 Sheep Creek Motherlode 15.50 1.7 Bayonne North Ridge 13.00 22.2

Finally, Margaux is excited to announce that the fall 2017 work program is in its last phase of drilling. The Company is currently drilling at its Sheep Creek gold property, with results expected early in 2018.

Tyler Rice, Margaux's President and CEO stated "We're pleased with the on-going progress of the drilling on our Sheep Creek gold property and eagerly look forward to the assay results in the new year. The surface grab samples continue to impress us with their high-grade nature and provide multiple drilling targets for 2018."