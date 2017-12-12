Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (MAKE) Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution Announcement 12-Dec-2017 / 13:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LYXOR Index Fund (the "Company") Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France _______________________________________________________________ 11 December 2017 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUND LISTED BELOW *************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class ccy Income ccy Amount (in share class currency) Lyxor LU1571051751 USD BUOY USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.88 $ Float ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU1571051751 USD SWIM GBP 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.88 $ Float ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU1571052304 GBP SWIH GBP 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.30 $ Float ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - Month ly Hedge d D-GBP Lyxor LU1633262487 EUR MAKE GBP 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.82 FTSE Devel oped Europ e Core Infra struc ture Cappe d UCITS ETF - D-EUR Lyxor LU1603457992 GBP DOSH GBP 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.83 FTSE UK Quali ty Low Vol Divid end (DR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP Lyxor LU1633261679 USD BILD USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.07 FTSE USA Core Infra struc ture Cappe d UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU1633261679 USD BUIL GBP 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.07 FTSE USA Core Infra struc ture Cappe d UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU1662633525 JPY SGQJ USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 85 SG Japan Quali ty Incom e UCITS ETF - D-JPY Lyxor LU1285959703 USD USIG USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.74 USD Liqui d Inves tment Grade Corpo rate Bonds UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU1285959703 USD USIX GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.74 USD Liqui d Inves tment Grade Corpo rate Bonds UCITS ETF - D-USD The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 13 December 2017. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: LU1633262487 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MAKE Sequence No.: 4998 End of Announcement EQS News Service 638261 12-Dec-2017

