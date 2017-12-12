The "Transportation and Logistics Market Insights The Netherlands" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Netherlands' economic growth is primarily driven by the increasing private consumption and the improving transport infrastructure. The country's geographical location favors trade with countries in Northern Europe and helps attract foreign investors. A key long-term factor that will contribute to the enrichment of the Dutch economy is the constructive partnership between trade unions, the government, and companies. GDP growth is projected to remain at or just over 2.0% in 2017-18.

Private consumption growth will stay solid through the forecast period as wage growth picks up and as unemployment declines further. Business and residential investment will remain strong, both supported by rising confidence. The Netherlands is a member of the European Union and the European Monetary Union and has multilateral and bilateral trade agreements with several countries. The government has taken initiatives to streamline regulations, promote competition, and encourage entrepreneurship to support growth.

Digitization will be the key factor driving the transportation sector. The major automotive ecosystem participants are investing in infrastructure development. Tech start-up companies are launching innovative products; however, only a few companies combine the old industrial knowledge with the new IT skills.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope And Methodology

3. Economic And Trade Indicators

4. Freight Transportation

5. Logistics And Warehousing

6. Strategic Initiatives And Growth Opportunities

7. The Last Word

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

DHL Netherlands

Heineken

The Dutch Institute for Advanced Logistics (Dinlog)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f3b84t/the_netherlands?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212005823/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Logistics