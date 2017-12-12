The "Assessment of the US Revenue Cycle Management Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Revenue cycle management (RCM) refers to myriad administrative and clinical functions around the capture, management, and collection of patient service revenue. The RCM process starts with admission (patient access) and continues through to accounts receivable (payment and collections). A variety of RCM solutions (e.g., IT applications and services) are deployed to help healthcare providers perform different functions.

The objective of this research service is to present a comprehensive analysis of the US RCM market with respect to trends, revenue growth potential, and the dynamics at play for RCM information technology (IT) and services deployed by hospitals and physician practices through 2022.

Additionally, the report will

Analyze market forces impacting adoption of RCM IT and service solutions among hospitals and physician practices

Evaluate existing and emerging regulatory objectives centered on providers' financial risk management initiatives

Highlight best practices in the areas of design and deployment of an integrated financial workflow that supports value-based care

Assess the outlook of outsourced or shared service-based RCM operating models

Identify 5 major growth opportunity areas related to RCM

Estimate the revenue potential of the total US RCM market (software applications and services), and include breakdowns by hospitals and physician practices, from 2016 to 2022

Shortlist vendors that propose best-in-class solutions for hospitals and tphysician practices

This study is segmented into major functional segments of RCM:

Patient access

Registration and charge capture

Billing and collection

In terms of end-user adoption, this study classifies the buyer market in two broad provider categories:

Hospitals

Physician practices

The market projection ($ value) is stratified based on the following overarching RCM product segments:

IT (software applications)

Services



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Introduction To Rcm

4. Hospital Rcm Market Analysis

5. Physician Practice Rcm Market Analysis

6. Value-Based Rcm Ecosystem

7. Outsourced Rcm Services

8. Forecasts And Trends-Total Rcm Market

9. Forecasts And Trends-Hospital Rcm Market

10. Forecasts And Trends-Physician Practice Rcm Market

11. Penetration Analysis-Total Rcm Market

12. Vendor Landscape Assessment-Total Rcm Market

13. Competitive Market Structure

14. Vendor Segmentation And Profiles

15. Growth Opportunity Assessment

16. Future Perspectives

