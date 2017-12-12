AS Trigon Property Development (hereinafter TPD) informs about changes in substantial shareholding. Based on 12.12.2017 transaction AS Skano Group acquired 346 667 shares of TPD. As a result of the transaction AS Skano Group now owns 7.71% of the voting shares of TPD.



OÜ Trigon Wood holding in TPD has decreased by the corresponding number of shares (346 667 shares).



According to § 186 of the Securities Market Act the issuer is required to notify the stock exchange about changes in substantial ownership.



Aivar Kempi



Member of the Management Board



+372 66 79 200



info@trigonproperty.com