Government Debt Management (B1J2FY2) Fitch upgrades Iceland to 'A'; outlook stable 12-Dec-2017 / 14:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fitch Ratings announced on 8 December 2017 that it had upgraded Iceland's long-term foreign and local-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to -A- from -A--. The outlook is stable. The main rating drivers are economic stability, reduced external vulnerability and improvements in government debt ratios, supported by robust growth. ISIN: XS0276687984 Category Code: OUP TIDM: B1J2FY2 Sequence No.: 5000 End of Announcement EQS News Service 638271 12-Dec-2017

December 12, 2017 08:57 ET (13:57 GMT)