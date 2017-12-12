Agricultural Lubricants Market Worth 2.48 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Agricultural Lubricants Market by Type (Mineral Oil Lubricants, Synthetic Lubricants, Bio-Based Lubricants), Application (Engines, Gear & Transmission, Hydraulics, Greasing, Implements), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.96 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.48 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2022.

Browse 164 market data Tables and31 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Agricultural Lubricants Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/agricultural-lubricant-market-262710114.html

The growth of the agricultural lubricants market is driven by the rising mechanization of farms. Farm equipment is being employed to sow, till, and harvest farms, which has resulted in increased yields. Rising population in the Asia Pacific region has necessitated increase in farm production, which in turn, is leading to an increasing demand for agricultural lubricants.

The bio-based lubricants segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing type segment of the agricultural lubricants market in 2017

Based on type, the bio-based lubricants segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the agricultural lubricants market in 2017. Use of bio-based lubricants can help control pollution as these are bio-degradable and, hence, can be directly released into the environment. The environment-friendly nature of these lubricants is expected to drive the bio-based lubricants market during the forecast period.

The engines segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the agricultural lubricants market in 2017

Based on application, the engines segment is estimated to be the largest application segment of the agricultural lubricants market in 2017. Engine oils are used in agricultural equipment to provide wear protection to engines, and provide enhanced performance at extremely high or low temperatures. The reason for growth of this application segment is the growing mechanization of farms in the Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the agricultural lubricants market during the forecast period

China and India are large consumers of farm tractors, and therefore, agricultural lubricants. Increasing support from governments, combined with increasing labor costs are encouraging farmers to adopt mechanization on a high scale. This, in turn, is expected to lead to the growth of the agricultural lubricants market in the region.

Key players in the Agricultural Lubricants Market include Chevron (US), ExxonMobil (US), Fuchs Petrolub (Germany), Shell (The Netherlands), Total (France), BP p.l.c. (UK), and Phillips 66 (US), among others.

