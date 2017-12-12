Japan may reach its 2030 solar installation target of 64 GW about 10 years ahead of schedule, according to a new report by PV consulting firm, RTS Corp.The Tokyo-based consultancy said that there is a "high possibility" that the country will hit the 64 GW mark in early 2020. Japan's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at approximately 41.6 GW at the end of 2016, according to statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

"It is necessary to set a new target greatly exceeding the current installation target for 2030," RTS said, claiming that the government may decide to revise the solar installation target to as high as 150 GW by 2030.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) expects the country to install at least 5 GW (DC) of solar capacity this year. By the end of October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) had approved approximately 40.5 GW of solar for development under its revised feed-in tariff (FIT) scheme.A METI committee is expected to start discussing the country's longer-term energy plans for the period through 2050 at some point early in the new year. Although the ministry has yet to revise its long-term energy installation ...

