Singapore's Sunseap Group and China-base Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to install 500 MW of rooftop and floating solar PV in Singapore. Together with another five cooperation areas, they plan to invest a total of $500 million.

Solar developer, Sunseap signed the MOU with Linyang Energy on December 8 in Singapore. By the end of 2018, they intend to install 100 MW of rooftop and floating PV; and 500 MW by 2020.

A total of $500 ...

