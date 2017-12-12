Top Cruise Ships of 2017 Named by Cruise Critic

MSC Meraviglia is Best New Ship; Uniworld named Best River Cruise Line

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Critic, the world's largest cruise reviews site and online cruise community, has announced the winners of its 9th annual UK Editors' Picks Awards. The awards are selected by a global panel of impartial cruise experts from Cruise Critic, to highlight the best ocean, river and luxury cruise lines across dozens of categories.

"With more Brits than ever before trying a cruise for the first time, it's evident that a holiday at sea is becoming a more compelling proposition," explained Cruise Critic's UK Managing Editor, Adam Coulter. "These awards combine our editors' impartial cruise expertise, based on first-hand experiences and industry knowledge, to ultimately help travellers select the best cruise choice for them, from the myriad of amazing options now available."

The Ocean's Best

The award for 'Best New Ship' on the ocean went to MSC Cruises' 4,475-passenger MSC Meraviglia, which debuted in June. It was commended by editors for innovations such as introducing Cirque du Soleil at sea, and the exclusive suite-class Yacht Club. MSC Cruises also won the 'Best for Families' award for the first time ever.

Marella (formerly Thomson) Cruises, whose fares include all tips and service charges, as well as alcohol drinks on some of its ships, was awarded 'Best Value for Money'. Celestyal Cruises won a new award for 2017 - the 'Best for Service' award.

Another new accolade for 2017, 'Best for Solo Travellers', went to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. It also won the coveted 'Best Itineraries' award.

Other ocean cruise line award winners included Celebrity Cruises, which kept its awards for 'Best Cabins' and 'Best Shore Excursions'. While sister company, Royal Caribbean, also held onto two of its titles - for 'Best Entertainment' and 'Best Suites'.

River's Creme da le Creme

Retaining its 2016 titles for 'Best River Cruise Line' and 'Best for Luxury', the judges felt that Uniworld's Boutique River Cruise Collection brought the atmosphere of opulent hotels to the rivers. Uniworld also took the new 2017 award for 'Best for Service'.

Avalon secured the 'Best Cabins' accolade for installing window-facing beds with memory foam mattress toppers and a choice of pillows. It additionally took the "Best for Active Travellers" award.

Luxury's Finest

In the luxury awards, Seabourn held onto the title for 'Best Luxury Cruise Line'. Judges were especially bowled over by Seabourn Encore, with its sumptuous, yacht-like feel and finest boutique hotel ambience. Seabourn also, once again, secured the 'Best Enrichment' award.

The 'Best Dining' awardwent toCrystal for its imaginative menus and quality range of restaurant offerings. The line also secured the 'Best for Service' and 'Best for Solo Travellers' awards, as well as the 'Best Ship Refurbishment' accolade for Crystal Symphony.

Viking Ocean Cruises was once again handed awards for 'Best Value for Money' and 'Best Spa'.

Award-winning Ports

Southampton Port kept the 'Best UK Departure Port' title for the ninth year in a row. Guernsey took the award for 'Best UK & British Isles Port of Call'.

Please find the full list of all winners, below.

2017 Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards (Ocean):

Best New Ship: MSC Meraviglia

Best Ship Refurbishment: Cunard - Queen Victoria

Best for Adventure: Hurtigruten

Best Cabins: Celebrity Cruises

Best Dining: Holland America

Best Entertainment: Royal Caribbean

Best for Families: MSC Cruises

Best Itineraries: Fred. Olsen Cruise Line

Best Nightlife: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best for Romance: Celebrity Cruises

Best Service: Celestyal Cruises

Best Shore Excursions: Celebrity Cruises

Best for Solo Travellers: Fred. Olsen Cruise Line

Best Suites: Royal Caribbean

Best Value for Money: Marella (formerly Thomson) Cruises

Best UK Departure Port: Southampton

Best UK & British Isles Port of Call: Guernsey

2017 Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards (River):

Best River Cruise Line: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Best New River Ship: Crystal Cruises - Crystal Bach

Best for Active Cruisers: Avalon Waterways

Best for Adventure: Pandaw River Cruises

Best Cabins: Avalon Waterways

Best Dining: AmaWaterways

Best Enrichment: Viking River Cruises

Best for Families: Tauck

Best Itineraries: Viking River Cruises

Best for Luxury: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Best Service: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Best Shore Excursions: Tauck

Best for Solo Travelers: Pandaw River Cruises

Best Value for Money: Amadeus River Cruises

2017 Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards (Luxury):

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Seabourn

Best New Luxury Ship: Silversea - Silver Muse

Best Ship Refurbishment: Crystal Symphony

Best for Adventure: Silversea

Best Cabins: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best Dining: Crystal

Best Enrichment: Seabourn

Best Itineraries: Silversea

Best for Romance: Windstar

Best Service: Crystal

Best Shore Excursions: Azamara Club Cruises

Best for Solo Travelers: Crystal

Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best Value for Money: Viking Ocean Cruises



For the full details of this year's winners, visit the 2017 Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards listing.

