sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,35 Euro		-0,38
-3,54 %
WKN: A1CWWN ISIN: IM00B5VQMV65 Ticker-Symbol: 6GI 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GVC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GVC HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,464
10,826
16:54
10,524
10,629
16:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GVC HOLDINGS PLC
GVC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GVC HOLDINGS PLC10,35-3,54 %