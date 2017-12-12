Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration

12 December 2017

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

("Crystal Amber Fund' or the "Fund')



Dividend Declaration

The Fund is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share in respect of the current financial year ending 30 June 2018. This dividend will be payable to shareholders on the register as at 22 December 2017 with an associated ex-dividend date of 21 December 2017 and a payment date of 18 January 2018.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 716 000

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080