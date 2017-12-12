Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, December 12
12 December 2017
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
("Crystal Amber Fund' or the "Fund')
Dividend Declaration
The Fund is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share in respect of the current financial year ending 30 June 2018. This dividend will be payable to shareholders on the register as at 22 December 2017 with an associated ex-dividend date of 21 December 2017 and a payment date of 18 January 2018.
For further enquiries please contact:
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 716 000
www.crystalamber.com
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656
Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080