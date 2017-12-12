Special Offer on the U.S. Autism Treatment Market Report - Autism Among American Children has Soared From 1 in 150 in 2000 to 1 in 45 Today

MUMBAI, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a group of multifaceted neurodevelopment disabilities characterized by social, behavioral and communication challenges. This condition is characterized by communication difficulties, social impairment and repetitive and stereotyped behavioral patterns. It is a spectrum condition because while all people affected with autism share some similar difficulties, the level of medical condition affects them in different ways. Symptoms of ASD vary widely and it may sometimes go unrecognized especially in mildly affected children.

Early indicators include loss of language or social skills, lack of response, poor eye contact, no single words or two-word phrases by the age of 2 years. If left unrecognized by the age of 3 years, one may recognize later through impaired ability to make friends, stereotyped or unusual use of language, inability to initiate or withstand a conversation with others; varying specific routines or rituals and impairment or absence of imaginative and social interactions.

2.1 million children and adults now live with autism. Yet, few therapies exist to treat this disease-just a few medications and ABA (applied behavioral analysis) programs. This is a fragmented $1.8 billion market comprised of for-profit and non-profit providers that serve autistic patients via brick & mortar centers and in-home therapy provided by therapists. Waiting lists are growing and only 36% of patients are estimated to have access to insurance coverage.

Competitor Profiles (Descriptions of program, number of sites and therapists, Specialties, headquarters address, estimated/actual revenues, expenses)

Autism Treatment Network (Autism Speaks)

Florida Autism Center

UPMC

Centria Autism Services

The Center for Autism & Related Disorders (CARD)

May Institute

Butterfly Effects

Autism Learning Partners

Autism Spectrum Therapies

ChanceLight Behavioral Health & Education

City Pro Group

Types of Treatments:

There are many different types of treatments available. For example, auditory training, discrete trial training, vitamin therapy, anti-yeast therapy, facilitated communication, music therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and sensory integration.

Autism Disorder Treatment Market, By Type Disorder

Autistic Disorder

Asperger Syndrome

Pervasive Developmental Disorder

Others

Types of treatments

Behaviour and Communication Approaches

Dietary Approaches

Medication

Complementary and Alternative Medicine

The report includes: dollar value & growth of the market from 2009 to a 2022 forecast, market structure, key metrics of treatment centers, definition of and the types of autism, typical therapies used, how ABA programs work, insurance coverage, patient demographics, analysis of the market for drugs to treat autism (Risperdal, Abilify, Ritalin), latest CDC research findings on autism, market growth factors, economic costs, and a ranking of the top treatment chains/no. of centers.

