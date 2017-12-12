At the request of FlexQube AB, 556905-3944, FlexQube AB' shares will be traded on First North as from December 14, 2017.
The company has 5,000,000 shares as per today's date.
Short name: FLEXQ --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 6,333,333 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010547075 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 147105 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556905-3944 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------
Classification
Code Name --------------------------------- 2000 Industrials --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services ---------------------------------
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on 0708618035.
