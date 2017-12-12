CMC Biologics Announces Development and Manufacturing Agreement with Harpoon Therapeutics

BOTHELL, Washington, BERKELEY, California, and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CMC ICOS Biologics, Inc. ("CMC Biologics"), a global leader in clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, and Harpoon Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company using its proprietary TriTAC' technology platform to discover and develop novel biologics for the treatment of cancer, announced today they have entered into an agreement for the development and manufacturing of HPN424, HPN536, and HPN217, representing three TriTAC' molecules for the treatment of various human cancers.

Harpoon Therapeutics' TriTAC' molecules are half-life extended and designed to simultaneously bind to cancer cells and T-cells, triggering those T-cells to attack the targeted cancer cells. These molecules contain three binding domains: one domain binds a specific tumor target, the second domain binds to human serum albumin, and the third domain binds to T-cells. Harpoon's first clinical candidate, HPN424, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeting TriTAC', is in development for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer and expected to enter Phase 1 clinical trials in 2018.

"We value our partnership with CMC Biologics as our CDMO for the development and manufacturing of our first wave of molecules entering the clinic," said Gerald McMahon, Ph.D., President and CEO of Harpoon Therapeutics. "CMC Biologics' exceptional track record, expertise and guidance, and unique capability to ensure accuracy and quality will play a significant role in the successful production of our TriTAC' molecules."

"With great strides being taken daily in the discovery and development of new oncology treatments, we're delighted to be working with Harpoon Therapeutics on these exciting new TriTAC' molecules, enabling CMC Biologics to participate in the roll-out of transformative new treatments with the potential to significantly impact patient lives," said Gustavo Mahler, PhD, Chief Executive Officer & President of CMC Biologics. "Our advanced CHEF1 Expression Technology will facilitate production of high levels of recombinant protein in rapid time-frames, with a focus on an accelerated process, precise outputs, and excellence in service. We're looking forward to working closely with Harpoon Therapeutics on this important endeavor."

About CMC Biologics

CMC Biologics, wholly-owned by Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a focus on delivering the highest standard of service to its clients, globally. The company currently employs over 500 employees, with facilities located in Seattle, WA, Berkeley, CA, and Copenhagen, Denmark. CMC Biologics offers custom solutions for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics from pre-clinical to commercial production. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, and antibody drug development and conjugation. We are well known for our proprietary CHEF1Expression System for mammalian production. More detailed information can be found at www.cmcbio.com

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is an immuno-oncology company founded by Patrick Baeuerle, Ph.D., a pioneer in the development of T-cell engaging therapies. The company is focused on the discovery and development of novel T-cell engaging biologics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Harpoon Therapeutics created a novel T-cell engaging drug discovery platform called TriTAC' (tri-specific T-cell activating construct) to unleash the targeted cell-killing properties of a patient's own immune system through T-cell activation. This approach is being optimized to penetrate tissues and extend serum exposure, and has the potential to address a broad range of cancers, including solid tumors, and immunologic diseases. HPN424, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeting TriTAC' biologic, is in development for the treatment of prostate cancer and is expected to enter a clinical trial in 2018. For more information, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

CMC Biologics Media Contact Information:

Ms. Kim Yang

Director, Global Marketing and Communications

kyang@cmcbio.com

Office: +1 425 415 5438

Harpoon Therapeutics Media Contact Information:

Susan Kinkead

Kinkead Communications, Inc.

susan@kinkeadcomm.com

Office: +1 415-509-3610