Cambium Networks wins Best in Biz Social Responsibility Award

Wireless broadband leader recognized by international business award program

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, has been named a Silver winner in the Most Socially Responsible Company of the Year category of the Best in Biz Awards for 2017.

"Judging the Most Socially Responsible Company of the Year category in this year's Best in Biz Awards was nearly impossible. These companies set the bar for best practices in the corporate world," said Gina Jordan, WLRN-Miami Herald News Tallahassee Bureau, judging her second Best in Biz Awards program. "It's difficult to choose a winner when they're all doing so much good. Kudos to the leaders and employees who are making a positive difference. Companies large and small would do well to follow their example."

"Giving back to the community is a key core value of the company," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks. "We are honored to be recognized with this award. Cambium employees are able to make a difference in the lives of others around the world by providing wireless broadband connectivity, and supporting education and family programs. Helping others is a central component of our identity as Cambium Networks."

Recent activities conducted by Cambium Networks employees include:

Providing connectivity aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Establish internet connectivity to underserved communities, including connectivity for refugees in Greece and Chicago .

and . Establishing a wireless video security system for natural resources, including the Limpopo Rhino Security Group (LRSG) in South Africa .

. Assembling and donating 50 bicycles to inner city elementary school students.

About Best in Biz Awards

Now in its 7th year, Best in Biz Awards is the only business awards program judged by an independent panel of press and analysts from top-tier publications. From Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal - and including Businessweek, CNET, Consumer Affairs, Fast Company, Financial Times, Inc., Forbes, Fortune, Network World, PC Magazine, Reuters, San Francisco Chronicle, USA Today, Wired and more - Best in Biz Awards each year is judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications. Best in Biz Awards is unique as it is the only independent business awards programjudgedby members of the press and industry analysts. www.bestinbizawards.com/about/

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is aleadingglobal provider of trusted wirelesssolutions that connect the unconnected - People, Places and Things. Through its extensive portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure wireless narrowband and broadband platforms, Cambium Networks makes it possible for all service providers and industrial, enterprise and government network operators to build affordable, reliable, high-performance connectivity. The company currently has over seven million radios deployed in thousands of demanding networks in more than 150 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.www.cambiumnetworks.com.

