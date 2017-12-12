DeepFrame is a next-gen MR technology that seamlessly blends physical reality and digital holograms glasses not required

Realfiction, a global innovator in mixed-reality solutions, will introduce the latest breakthrough in MR, DeepFrame, to North American audiences during CES 2018. The world's largest mixed-reality display, DeepFrame enables photorealistic images and videos to be viewed through a glass window in 4K resolution -- without requiring spectators to use any special eyewear. The patent-pending technology makes it possible for the first time ever to integrate digital holograms directly into everyday settings and vistas; allowing a group of people to share the same MR experience simultaneously. In recognition of its leading-edge product design and engineering, DeepFrame was recently named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree as well as a finalist in the display technology category at the upcoming InAVation Awards. For more information about DeepFrame, visit: www.realfiction.com.

In development for more than two years, DeepFrame is based on a combination of existing technologies that have been refined through rigorous research and development. The display utilizes a curved 4K OLED screen to project an ultra-high-resolution image, video or animation, which is deflected and enlarged on a transparent custom-made glass optic. By tailoring the visual for a physical environment, a glasses-free, mixed-reality experience can be created for an audience to witness collectively in real time. A standard DeepFrame display is 64 inches, but will be available in other sizes in the near future. DeepFrame was unveiled this past May with a surprise demonstration at the Danish National Aquarium, in which a 3D rocket launched out of a still water bank.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Realfiction is the award-winning creator of the Dreamoc, a collection of pyramid-shaped mixed-reality displays designed to showcase products in combination with 3D holographic animations. Since its launch in 2008, the product has sold over 10,000 units worldwide and is used by such leading brands as Louis Vuitton, Tag Heuer and Samsung.

"With DeepFrame, our goal is to re-write the rules of mixed-reality and transform the way the public interacts with digital elements," said Clas Dyrholm, Realfiction Co-founder and CEO. "By removing the need for glasses, we've evolved mixed-reality from a traditionally accessorized and isolated experience into something that can be spontaneous and social. Like the Dreamoc, we anticipate DeepFrame being applied to a broad range of industries, including retail, education and entertainment."

"The technology behind DeepFrame is, at its core, both simple and extremely complex," said Peter Simonsen, Realfiction Co-Founder and Head of R&D. "The seemingly holographic effect is achieved by bending the omitted light with the use of high precision optical layers, which are normally manufactured for deep space telescopes."

