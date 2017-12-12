Global Abrasive Materials, Products, Applications and Markets Report 2017: 2016 Data, 2017 Estimates & Projections to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Abrasive Materials, Products, Applications and Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market Should Reach $39.8 Billion in 2017 and $51.9 Billion by 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 5.5%
The report will include details about various types of abrasives, materials used as abrasives, the abrasive manufacturers' most commonly used grains, their production with values, the manufacturers of products using abrasive materials primarily for machine tools, users of abrasive tools and other applications, and users of loose abrasives. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The report will contain comprehensive information regarding the abrasive industry and the users thereof.
The initial section covers the technical aspects of the industry and the industry products offered in terms of applications and markets.
In the subsequent section, the abrasive grain market is analyzed on a global scale. This section covers the major abrasive grain types and their market details. Emerging trends are discussed, with detailed analysis of players and production capacities.
The U.S. and Europe are the two largest markets for abrasives and abrasive products. Separate chapters cover each of these regions, as well as the trends for both abrasive grains and abrasive products within these regions. Subcategories within each of these markets are also analyzed based on trade data and statistical data. Analysis will include average employee costs; which readers may find useful. In-depth analysis of the European market for Silicon Carbide is presented, with statistics in exports and imports within the European Union (E.U.) countries, as well as for countries outside Europe.
The industry's technology aspects are reviewed under the chapter related to Patents and Intellectual property. Chronological review of the issued U.S. patents is analyzed, and companies active in developing intellectual property in the abrasive industry are listed.
The final chapter provides details of the industry players. This chapter is wide in scope, including the products, company history, locations and financials of more than 100 companies. The objective has been to include all companies with more than $100 million in annual revenues that are currently active in the abrasive industry. Several smaller companies are also included as niche players. These companies are listed in alphabetical order. It is estimated that the combined revenues of the companies analyzed is approximately $24 billion, which includes companies in the industrial cutting tools segment.
Report Includes
- 72 data tables and 41 additional tables.
- An overview of the global market for abrasive products, which are materials used to cut, smooth, roughen, polish, or clean surfaces, or simply used to remove material to alter surface shapes or dimensions.
- Coverage of both abrasives and fine polishing markets.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Abrasives and abrasive products industries, global market trends in each, mergers and acquisitions, and its impact in the marketplace.
- Alumina and silicon carbide markets, production capacities, trends, and geographic details.
- Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Regional Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- Defining Abrasives
- Factors Affecting Choice of Abrasives
- Importance of the Abrasive Industry
- Industry History
- Abrasive Classifications
- Abrasive Tool Classification
- Abrasive Applications
4: Global Abrasive Market Size and Nature
- Global Gross Domestic Product Analysis
- Global Abrasive Industry Mergers and Acquisitions
- Global Abrasive Industry Trends
- Abrasive Grain Market Overview
- Alumina Industry
- Global Silicon Carbide Industry Trends
- Diamond Market
- Cubic Boron Nitride and Other
- Metallic Abrasives
- Cutting Tool Industry
- Natural Abrasives
- Abrasive Products
5: U.S. Abrasive Market
- Abrasive Grain Market
- Abrasive Product Market
6: European Abrasive Market
- Abrasive Grain Market
- Silicon Carbide Industry
- Abrasive Product Industry
- Coated Abrasives
- Bonded Abrasives
7: Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis by Year
- Patent Analysis by Company
- Patent Analysis by Abrasive Type
8: Company Profiles
- 3M Abrasives Systems Division
- Abra Beta S.P.A
- Abrasive Technology Inc.
- Allied High Tech Products Inc.
- Alpex Wheel Company
- Alteo Holding
- Aluchem Inc.
- Anchor Abrasives Company
- Arc Abrasives Inc.
- Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Atlantic Gmbh
- August Ruggeberg Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Brush Research Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Buehler Ltd.
- Camel Grinding Wheels
- Carborundum Universal Ltd.
- Ceratizit
- Darmann Abrasive Products
- Dev Group
- Diarex Group
- Dr. Schulze Gmbh
- Dynabrade Inc.
- EHWA Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Electro Abrasives Corp.
- Element Six S.A.
- Engis Corp.
- Ervin Industries Inc.
- Esk-Sic Gmbh
- Farecla Products Limited
- Ferro Corp.
- Frohn Gmbh
- Fujian Duoling Steel Group
- Fujimi Incorporated
- Ha-Ilarduya
- Hermes Schleifwerkzeuge Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Husqvarna Construction Products
- Hyosung D&P Co. Ltd.
- Imc Group Of Companies
- Imerys
- Jason Industries Inc.
- JSC Luga Abrasive Plant
- Junker Group
- Karbosan
- Kennametal Inc.
- Klaus Eiche Diamantwerkzeuge Gmbh
- Klingspor Abrasives
- Kowa Abrasives Kk
- Lapmaster Wolters
- Leco Corp.
- Loeser Gmbh
- Matchless Metal Polish Co.
- Menzerna Polishing Compounds Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Metalltechnik Schmidt Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Metaltec Steel Abrasive Co.
- Metlab Corp.
- Mirka Ltd.
- Nabaltec Ag
- Navarro Sic Sa
- Noritake Co. Limited
- Omax Corp.
- Orient Abrasives
- Pellets Llc
- Rhodius Schleifwerkzeuge Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc.
- Sait Abrasivi S.P.A
- Sal Abrasive Technologies Group
- Sandvik Ab.
- Sia Abrasives
- Sic Processing Gmbh
- Sintokogio
- Sl Fusco
- Starcke Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Struers Inc.
- Sunnen Products Company
- TBW Industries Inc.
- Tool Specialty Co. (Tosco)
- Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski K.G.
- Vargus Ltd.
- Vermont Abrasives Inc.
- Vulkan Inox Gmbh
- Washington Mills
- Weiler Corporation
- Wendt India
- Wheelabrator Group
- Worldwide Superabrasives Llc
