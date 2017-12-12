Global Abrasive Materials, Products, Applications and Markets Report 2017: 2016 Data, 2017 Estimates & Projections to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Market Should Reach $39.8 Billion in 2017 and $51.9 Billion by 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 5.5%

The report will include details about various types of abrasives, materials used as abrasives, the abrasive manufacturers' most commonly used grains, their production with values, the manufacturers of products using abrasive materials primarily for machine tools, users of abrasive tools and other applications, and users of loose abrasives. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The report will contain comprehensive information regarding the abrasive industry and the users thereof.



The initial section covers the technical aspects of the industry and the industry products offered in terms of applications and markets.



In the subsequent section, the abrasive grain market is analyzed on a global scale. This section covers the major abrasive grain types and their market details. Emerging trends are discussed, with detailed analysis of players and production capacities.



The U.S. and Europe are the two largest markets for abrasives and abrasive products. Separate chapters cover each of these regions, as well as the trends for both abrasive grains and abrasive products within these regions. Subcategories within each of these markets are also analyzed based on trade data and statistical data. Analysis will include average employee costs; which readers may find useful. In-depth analysis of the European market for Silicon Carbide is presented, with statistics in exports and imports within the European Union (E.U.) countries, as well as for countries outside Europe.



The industry's technology aspects are reviewed under the chapter related to Patents and Intellectual property. Chronological review of the issued U.S. patents is analyzed, and companies active in developing intellectual property in the abrasive industry are listed.



The final chapter provides details of the industry players. This chapter is wide in scope, including the products, company history, locations and financials of more than 100 companies. The objective has been to include all companies with more than $100 million in annual revenues that are currently active in the abrasive industry. Several smaller companies are also included as niche players. These companies are listed in alphabetical order. It is estimated that the combined revenues of the companies analyzed is approximately $24 billion, which includes companies in the industrial cutting tools segment.

Report Includes

72 data tables and 41 additional tables.

An overview of the global market for abrasive products, which are materials used to cut, smooth, roughen, polish, or clean surfaces, or simply used to remove material to alter surface shapes or dimensions.

Coverage of both abrasives and fine polishing markets.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Abrasives and abrasive products industries, global market trends in each, mergers and acquisitions, and its impact in the marketplace.

Alumina and silicon carbide markets, production capacities, trends, and geographic details.

Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Regional Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Defining Abrasives

Factors Affecting Choice of Abrasives

Importance of the Abrasive Industry

Industry History

Abrasive Classifications

Abrasive Tool Classification

Abrasive Applications

4: Global Abrasive Market Size and Nature

Global Gross Domestic Product Analysis

Global Abrasive Industry Mergers and Acquisitions

Global Abrasive Industry Trends

Abrasive Grain Market Overview

Alumina Industry

Global Silicon Carbide Industry Trends

Diamond Market

Cubic Boron Nitride and Other

Metallic Abrasives

Cutting Tool Industry

Natural Abrasives

Abrasive Products

5: U.S. Abrasive Market

Abrasive Grain Market

Abrasive Product Market

6: European Abrasive Market

Abrasive Grain Market

Silicon Carbide Industry

Abrasive Product Industry

Coated Abrasives

Bonded Abrasives

7: Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis by Year

Patent Analysis by Company

Patent Analysis by Abrasive Type

8: Company Profiles

3M Abrasives Systems Division

Abrasives Systems Division Abra Beta S.P.A

Abrasive Technology Inc.

Allied High Tech Products Inc.

Alpex Wheel Company

Alteo Holding

Aluchem Inc.

Anchor Abrasives Company

Arc Abrasives Inc.

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

Atlantic Gmbh

August Ruggeberg Gmbh & Co. Kg

Brush Research Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Buehler Ltd.

Camel Grinding Wheels

Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Ceratizit

Darmann Abrasive Products

Dev Group

Diarex Group

Dr. Schulze Gmbh

Dynabrade Inc.

EHWA Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

Electro Abrasives Corp.

Element Six S.A.

Engis Corp.

Ervin Industries Inc.

Esk-Sic Gmbh

Farecla Products Limited

Ferro Corp.

Frohn Gmbh

Fujian Duoling Steel Group

Fujimi Incorporated

Ha-Ilarduya

Hermes Schleifwerkzeuge Gmbh & Co. Kg

Husqvarna Construction Products

Hyosung D&P Co. Ltd.

Imc Group Of Companies

Imerys

Jason Industries Inc.

JSC Luga Abrasive Plant

Junker Group

Karbosan

Kennametal Inc.

Klaus Eiche Diamantwerkzeuge Gmbh

Klingspor Abrasives

Kowa Abrasives Kk

Lapmaster Wolters

Leco Corp.

Loeser Gmbh

Matchless Metal Polish Co.

Menzerna Polishing Compounds Gmbh & Co. Kg

Metalltechnik Schmidt Gmbh & Co. Kg

Metaltec Steel Abrasive Co.

Metlab Corp.

Mirka Ltd.

Nabaltec Ag

Navarro Sic Sa

Noritake Co. Limited

Omax Corp.

Orient Abrasives

Pellets Llc

Rhodius Schleifwerkzeuge Gmbh & Co. Kg

Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc.

Sait Abrasivi S.P.A

Sal Abrasive Technologies Group

Sandvik Ab.

Sia Abrasives

Sic Processing Gmbh

Sintokogio

Sl Fusco

Starcke Gmbh & Co. Kg

Struers Inc.

Sunnen Products Company

TBW Industries Inc.

Tool Specialty Co. (Tosco)

Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski K.G.

Vargus Ltd.

Vermont Abrasives Inc.

Vulkan Inox Gmbh

Washington Mills

Weiler Corporation

Wendt India

Wheelabrator Group

Worldwide Superabrasives Llc

