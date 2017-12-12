Special Offer on the U.S. Weight Loss and Diet Control Market Report

MUMBAI, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This is a completely revised and updated analysis of biennial study about the $66 billion U.S. weight loss market. This is the most comprehensive investigation of the U.S. weight loss market published by anyone worldwide. Bharat Book Bureau announces a special New Year Year 10% discount on the "The U.S. Weight Loss & Diet Control Market".

The U.S. weight loss market is now worth a record $66 billion, but the number of dieters has fallen, due to the growth of the size acceptance and body positivity movement. Do-it-yourself plans still abound as consumers use free diet & fitness apps. Consumers are shunning processed foods and artificial ingredients, but frozen food makers have adjusted and sales are showing signs of growth. Commercial diet chains are posting strong growth. Many untapped niches still exist. The Affordable Care Act has strengthened the value proposition of medically supervised diet programs and small-mid-sized franchises are growing. The market is moving in two directions: medical and retail.



Covered:

Dollar value & growth rates of the 10 major weight loss market segments (early 1980s to 2016, 2017 and 2022 forecasts)

Latest market trends and developments

Status reports for: diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, health clubs, commercial diet center chains, multi-level marketing diet plans, OTC meal replacements and diet pills

Diet websites & apps

Meal kits/prepared food delivery services

Medical programs (weight loss surgery, MDs, hospitals/clinic programs, Rx diet drugs, bariatricians, VLCD programs)

Low-cal entrees and low-carb foods

Diet books, and exercise DVDs

New for this edition:

2017 & 2022 Forecasts. Completely updated competitor profiles, newly popular diets.

How the 2017 diet season is shaping up. 2016 market performance.

Chapter about competing meal kits/prepared food delivery services.

The implosion and recovery of Weight Watchers. The Oprah effect. Lessons learned.

Why MLM has gained as a distribution model; why meal replacements are booming, but not OTC diet pills.

The real impact of free/lowcost diet and fitness apps.

Outlook for medical programs in view of Obamacare and Trump Administration.

Status of prescription obesity drugs market, sales of Belviq, Qsymia, Contrave.



Findings of the latest surveys by: U.S. Census Bureau, Nutrition Business Journal, U.S. News, CDC, plus 110 dieter metrics from BestDietForMe.com online surveys.



Also included: Top 30 competitors ranking, 28-year revenues of the market through past recessions, comprehensive dieter demographics, weight loss center franchising, and extensive national/state commercial centers' operating ratios. Rankings & revenues of top commercial chains, brand sales, and a Reference Directory.

Contains 35+ in-depth updated competitor profiles for :

Weight Watchers

Jenny Craig

NutriSystem

Medifast

Herbalife

Visalus

Isagenix

MyFitnessPal

Slim-Fast

Atkins Nutritionals

Physicians Weight Loss

HMR, Optifast, Lindora Clinics

Slimgenics, Ideal Protein

Curves

LA Fitness

24 Hour Fitness

Metabolic Research

Smart For Life

Medi-Weightloss

Centers for Medical Weight Loss

Nuviva

JumptStart MD

Thinique

Dr. G's, and many more.

