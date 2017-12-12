Regulatory News:

VEXIM (Paris:ALVXM), a medical device company specializing in the minimally invasive treatment of vertebral fractures listed on Euronext Growth (FR0011072602 ALVXM), announces that the simplified public tender offer for the shares and BSAAR warrants of VEXIM (the "offer"), initiated by Stryker France MM Holding SAS ("Stryker"), has closed. The public tender offer was opened from November 16, 2017, to December 6, 2017.

The results were published yesterday by the French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, the "AMF"). Stryker, which already owned over 50% of the share capital and voting rights of VEXIM at the date of the filing of the public tender offer with the AMF, acquired an additional 4,036,406 shares during the offer period, as well as 226,520 BSAAR warrants that it has exercised for new shares of VEXIM. Stryker now holds 8,416,399 shares of VEXIM representing 92.19 % of its share capital and at least 91.56% of its voting rights.

About VEXIM, the innovative back microsurgery specialist

Based in Balma, near Toulouse (France), VEXIM is a medical device company created in February 2006. The Company has specialized in the creation and marketing of minimally invasive solutions for treating traumatic spinal pathologies. VEXIM has designed and developed the SpineJack, a unique implant capable of repairing a fractured vertebra and restoring the balance of the spinal column. The company also developed the MasterflowTM, an innovative solution for mixing and injecting orthopedic cement that enhances the accuracy of the injection and optimizes the overall surgical procedure. VEXIM has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since May 3rd 2012. For further information, please visit www.vexim.com

SpineJack, an innovative implant for treating Vertebral Compression Fractures

The SpineJack is designed to restore a fractured vertebra to its original shape, restore the spinal column's optimal anatomy and thus remove pain and enable the patient to recover their functional capabilities. Thanks to a specialized range of instruments, inserting the implants into the vertebra is carried out by minimally invasive surgery, guided by X-ray, in approximately 30 minutes, which is intended to enable the patient to be discharged shortly after surgery. The SpineJack range consists of 3 titanium implants with 3 different diameters, thus covering 95% of vertebral compression fractures and all patient morphologies. SpineJack technology benefits from the support of international scientific experts in the field of spine surgery and worldwide patent protection through to 2029.

Nom : VEXIM

Code ISIN: FR0011072602

Code mnémonique: ALVXM

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212005739/en/

Contacts:

VEXIM

Vincent Gardès, CEO

José Da Gloria, Chief Financial Officer

Tél.: +33 5 61 48 48 38

investisseur@vexim.com

or

PRESS RELATIONS

ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol Wendy Rigal

Tél.: +33 1 44 54 36 66 Tél.: +33 6 48 82 18 94

vexim@alizerp.com