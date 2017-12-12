MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/17 -- Following its 10th closure of a South Korean dog meat farm, Humane Society International is transporting more than 170 severely neglected dogs to North America and the United Kingdom to be adopted. Forty-six of the dogs have arrived at Pearson Airport in Toronto and are now being transported to partner shelters in Quebec. Another four of the rescued dogs will arrive tomorrow and are being placed with an Ontario rescue group.

Ewa Demianowicz, senior campaign manager for HSI/Canada, said: "I've just returned from

South Korea and the conditions at this dog meat farm were appalling. These poor dogs were confined in cramped, barren wire cages with little food and water and no protection from the elements. Mother dogs were there for years, forced to bear litter after litter of pups, only to have them stolen away to be slaughtered. The dogs are emaciated and covered in open sores, and they are in urgent need of veterinary treatment, proper nutrition and love. We are so happy that they will receive that care here in Quebec and that many of the dogs could be in forever homes in time for the holidays."

"For the second consecutive year, the Montreal SPCA is pleased to assist HSI/Canada with this important rescue. Our team is eager to meet these dogs and provide them with all the care and individual attention they require. We are relieved that they will soon be placed in loving homes, where they will get the chance to live happy and healthy lives," said Elise Desaulniers, executive director of the Montreal SPCA. "The dogs will be settling in at the Montreal SPCA where canine behaviour experts, veterinarians and staff will care for them. Many of the dogs are timid and will be seeking patient and calm adoptive families to help them adjust to their new lives. They will become available for adoption December 18 at noon."

Marie-Josee Roy, director general of the SPA Arthabaska, said: "It is moving and rewarding to make a difference in the lives of these dogs, helping them heal and prepare for a better life ahead with a loving forever family. Collaborating with an international organization to save animals allows us to do our part from this corner of the world. We do what we can, and we do it for them!"

Corinne Gonzalez, director general of the SPCA Laurentides-Labelle, said: "We are so moved to be participating in this rescue, and to give such wonderful animals a new life. We are very confident that we will find loving families who will help these dogs recover from such deplorable conditions."

The dog meat trade is most widespread in China, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Laos, Viet Nam, Cambodia and Nagaland in northern India. It is well-organized, with dogs being stolen or taken from the streets, transported over long distances, housed in gruesome conditions and brutally slaughtered. In South Korea, an estimated 2.5 million dogs are slaughtered for the meat trade annually.

As part of our campaign to ban the dog meat trade in South Korea, HSI works to transition dog meat farmers to more humane industries and transports the dogs to regions where they can be rehabilitated and adopted.

A special thank you to Eric Margolis, Etienne Borgeat and Friends of HSI for their tremendous contributions to this rescue, Sharp Transportation for donating space for the temporary shelter and Kane Veterinary Supplies for donating dog food. We are deeply grateful to our temporary shelter workers and volunteers and to the Montreal SPCA, the Laurentides-Labelle SPCA, the SPA Arthabaska, and Carter's Forever Rescue and Sanctuary in Muskoka for their kind assistance in caring for and placing these deserving dogs in forever homes.

For photos and video of the dogs: click here, and then select "create account" at the top of the page; fill out your information, and an administrator will approve you right away. If you encounter any difficulties, do not hesitate to reach out to the media contact below.

Humane Society International/Canada is a leading force for animal protection, with active programs in companion animals, wildlife and habitat protection, marine mammal preservation, farm animal welfare and animals in research. HSI/Canada is proud to be a part of Humane Society International which, together with its partners, constitutes one of the world's largest animal protection organizations. Celebrating animals and confronting cruelty worldwide - on the web at www.hsicanada.ca

