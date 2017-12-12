Conductor's Latest Marketing Executive Survey Reveals Shifts in Marketing Focus



NEW YORK, 2017-12-12 16:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2018, marketing executives are working with bigger budgets and prioritizing content marketing, according to new research from Conductor. Conductor surveyed 500 marketing executives across multiple industries to find out the key changes and initiatives that have been at the forefront for marketing teams in 2017. The most important data points for marketing teams to take under consideration in 2018 include:



-- 68% of executives anticipate increasing their marketing spend in 2018. -- 68.5% of marketing executives are planning on introducing new technology in 2018. -- Marketing execs are increasing investment in content marketing; 76% of execs are increasing investment in content marketing in 2018, while 60% are planning on spending more on SEO. -- Organic search was the best performing channel in 2017 and will be the top priority channel into 2018. -- Executives' top KPIs have changed year over year, as they prioritize conversions and revenue over leads and traffic.



"Customers want marketing that delivers them value," says Conductor CEO Seth Besmertnik. "And marketing leaders are starting to seriously pay attention and act by massively increasing investment in content, SEO and value based forms of marketing."



As marketing executives and teams build their strategies for 2018, this data will help them survey the competitive landscape and identify the marketing trends that will dominate the landscape next year. The overwhelming prioritization by marketing leaders on customer needs-focused tactics like organic search, content marketing, and SEO indicates the trend toward customer-first, value-based marketing will continue to dominate the marketing landscape in 2018.



About Conductor Conductor is the world's leading organic marketing company. Our content intelligence platform, Conductor Searchlight, generates customer intent insights that lead to compelling content, increased traffic, and higher organic marketing ROI.



Conductor's technology enables marketers to understand their prospective customers' intent by revealing the trends and topics they are searching for at every phase of purchase process. Customizable dashboards and workflows guide marketers through the content creation process, empowering them to continuously measure, refine, and demonstrate the effectiveness of their SEO and content marketing efforts. Conductor's forward-thinking customers include global brands like Citibank and SAP, emerging leaders like Birchbox and JustFab, and leading agencies like iProspect and Acronym.



Conductor was ranked #38 by Inc. Magazine in its Fastest Growing Private Companies list, and has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in America for six years running.



