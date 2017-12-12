Saniona AB: Saniona to Present at the 10th Annual Biotech Showcase

PRESS RELEASE

December 12, 2017

Saniona, a leading biotech company in the field of ion channels, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the 10th Annual Biotech Showcase, being held on January 8-10, 2018 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, CA.

Jørgen Drejer, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Saniona, will provide an overview of the Company and its clinical development programs during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with attendees who are registered to attend the conference.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Date: Monday, January 8, 2018

Time: 2:30 PM PST

Location: Yosemite -B (Ballroom Level)

Additionally, the Company will be available to participate in investor and partnering meetings surrounding the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held on January 8-11, 2018 in San Francisco, CA. To schedule a meeting with Saniona, investors may contact the Company's U.S. investor relations firm at tbui@theruthgroup.com (mailto:tbui@theruthgroup.com).

For more information, please contact

Thomas Feldthus, EVP and CFO, Saniona, Mobile: +45 2210 9957, E-mail: tf@saniona.com (mailto:tf@saniona.com)

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 04:00 PM CET on December 12, 2017.

About Saniona

Saniona is a research and development company focused on drugs for diseases of the central nervous system, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and treatment of pain. The company has a significant portfolio of potential drug candidates at pre-clinical and clinical stage. The research is focused on ion channels, which makes up a unique protein class that enables and controls the passage of charged ions across cell membranes. Saniona has ongoing collaboration agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Proximagen Ltd., Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, where it has a research center of high international standard. Saniona is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap and has about 5,300 shareholders. The company's share is traded under the ticker SANION. Read more at www.saniona.com (http://www.saniona.com).

20171212 - PR - Saniona to present at biotech showcase - UK (http://hugin.info/172499/R/2155606/828307.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Saniona AB via Globenewswire

