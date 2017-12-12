BDO, one of the world's leading global networks of independent public accounting firms, today announced the appointment of BDO USA's Scott Hendon and BDO United Kingdom's Jamie Austin and John Stephan as the new co-leaders of the firm's International Private Equity Competency Center (IPECC).

IPECC is a collaborative global initiative that connects private equity firms pursuing international investments with advisors based in their target countries. With a network of over 2,000 corporate finance professionals spanning more than 100 countries, BDO is an essential partner to private equity firms investing or operating abroad.

"Whether a private equity firm is looking to break into a new international market or sustain steady cross-border deal flow in familiar regions, it is essential to have a team of advisors on the ground, and IPECC is key to facilitating those connections," said Scott Hendon, a co-leader of IPECC and leader of BDO USA's Private Equity practice. "There's no substitute for firsthand experience with a country's specific regulatory requirements and tax structures."

In 2016, BDO completed 840 corporate finance deals with a total value of USD 35.6 billion. Nearly one-third were cross border transactions and one-quarter involved private equity. The firm's corporate finance services include advising on mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, valuations, and transaction advisory services. A selection of BDO's international private equity deals completed during the last year are outlined on the BDO Global website.

BDO is consistently ranked among the top five firms for transaction advisory services worldwide, a testament to BDO's strong private equity capabilities across the globe. In 2016, PitchBook ranked BDO as the fourth most active private equity advisor internationally. The firm was also listed as the fifth most active due diligence advisor in the Mergermarket 2016 League Tables and fifth most active M&A advisor by Thomson Reuters.

"There is a rich history of collaboration among BDO's global private equity professionals, which equips our clients to excel in their international pursuits," said Keith Farlinger, CEO of BDO International, Ltd. "I would like to congratulate Scott, Jamie, and John on their appointment as co-leaders of BDO's International Private Equity Competency Center. I'm confident the new leadership team will continue to accelerate cross border collaboration across the firm."

In addition to their global positions, the newly appointed co-leaders of IPECC hold active leadership roles in their own firms.

Scott Hendon is leader of BDO USA's Private Equity practice and on the Board of Directors of BDO Capital Advisors, the investment bank affiliated with BDO USA LLP. With more than 31 years of experience providing tax consulting services, Scott is involved in structuring and due diligence work for portfolio company acquisitions for strategic buyers and private equity funds.

Jamie Austin is a corporate finance partner and head of Private Equity at BDO United Kingdom.

John Stephan is a partner in BDO United Kingdom's Mergers Acquisitions team and is the UK partner on BDO's International M&A Steering Committee.

