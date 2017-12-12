Miller Heiman Selects SAVO Group for Sales Enablement Technology

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SAVO Group, the leading provider of enterprise-grade sales enablement solutions, today announced that Miller Heiman Group, Inc. has selected SAVO for its sales enablement technology. The agreement was completed in the third quarter of 2017.

Miller Heiman Group, one of the largest sales and service development and performance enhancement companies in the world that helps organizations sell more and service better, chose SAVO because of its focus on sales transformation and initiative-based sales enablement to drive more exacting sales performance and execution.

"SAVO and Miller Heiman have shared insight into the exacting requirements of sales execution that spans both world-class process and the technology to reinforce that methodology. Miller Heiman is globally recognized for its sales methodology - as SAVO is for its sales enablement technology," said Jason Liu, Chief Executive Officer, SAVO Group. "We're especially proud to be selected by a company that has such a deep insight into the space and the requirements for outstanding performance."

SAVO is used by over 1 million sales professionals around the world enabling organizations to leverage data to influence behaviors and drive more effective selling. SAVO is helping to bridge the gap between sales and marketing. SAVO does this by prescribing sellers what they need in the context of their deal. This means sellers are automatically served up the content, coaching and guidance they need to advance a sale based on a specific selling situation, whether it is deal stage, industry, persona, product or any other driver.

About Miller Heiman Group, Inc.

Miller Heiman Group is one of the largest professional services providers in the world, designed to help organizations sell more and service better. Many of the largest and most respected brands in the world work with Miller Heiman Group, which offers the broadest set of sales- and customer-service-based solutions in the market. With 63 offices globally, Miller Heiman Group has the breadth and depth to help every organization drive revenue through talent, training, and technology. To learn more, visit our website. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Google+.

About SAVO Group

SAVO is the leader in the sales enablement market having pioneered the sales enablement category in 1999 and currently leading the consolidation of the space with its latest acquisition of KnowledgeTree. SAVO provides the most insightful, prescriptive and secure sales enablement platform for global use, delivering content to sellers within the context of their selling situation. With SAVO, companies achieve their revenue initiatives by aligning their sales, marketing and operations to work together with focus on the customer and greater results in the field. Learn about how more than one million sales and marketing professionals leverage SAVO today at www.savogroup.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Wynne, SAVO

Email: Amanda.wynne@savogroup.com

Phone: 312-506-1700 x3140

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/372282/savo_logo.jpg