Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Technologies and Market Report 2017: 2016 Data, 2017 Estimates & Projections to 2022

The "Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM): Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Market for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices and Diabetes-Related Market Should Reach Nearly $12.8 Billion in 2017 and $20.7 Billion in 2022, Registering a CAGR of 10.1%

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

The scope of this study encompasses the current and forecast markets for glucose monitoring, as well as pumps, SMBG meters and test strips. The covered segments are CGM transmitters, receivers and sensors, patch and durable insulin pumps, and self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) equipment and test strips. The test strip market numbers refer to all usage of test strips with SMBG, and not just test strips as used by CGM users. CGM users also use test strips, but theoretically only for calibrating their CGM device.

Calibration may be required once or twice a day, or even less often, as the devices improve in the near future. Inclusion of SMBG meters and test strips will help the reader to comprehend the relative sizes of the two major segments: CGM and SMBG. As discussed elsewhere in this report, developing countries will continue to use primarily SMBG, as these devices are not only much cheaper than CGM, but, for many diabetics, do just fine for monitoring blood glucose.



The report also includes discussions of the reimbursement and regulatory environments, current and developing technologies, diabetes incidence, market projections and market shares, and the latest trends and clinical trials.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

History and Current State of Blood Glucose Monitoring Technology

Working to Improve CGM Technology

Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement for CGM Systems and Pumps

In-depth focus on diabetes

Global Obesity and the Rise of Diabetes

4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Total Global Market, 2016 Through 2022

Global CGM Markets

Global Insulin Pump Markets

Global SMBG Meters and Test Strips Markets

5: Market Breakdown by Testing Location

6: CGM and SMBG Markets by Type of Diabetes

CGM Markets by Type of Diabetes

SMBG and Test Strip Markets, by Type of Diabetes

7: CGM Markets by User's Age

8: Market Breakdown by Region

Regional Markets for CGMs, Patch Pumps, Durable Pumps, SMBG Meters and Test Strips

CGM Markets by Region

Insulin Pump Markets by Region

SMBG Meters and Test Strip Markets by Region

9: Patent Review/ New Developments

Patent Review

New Developments

10: Analysis of Market Opportunities

11: Company Profiles

Abbott Labs

Apple Inc.

Arkray Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag

Beta Bionics Inc.

Bigfoot Biomedical

Cellnovo Group

Cequr Sa

Cnoga Medical Ltd.

Debiotech S.A.

Glooko Inc.

Glucovation

Glysens

Insulet Corp.

Intarcia Therapeutics

Integrity Applications

Intuity Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Animas Corp. (Jnj)

Calibra Medical (Jnj)

Lifescan (Jnj)

Labstyle Innovations Corp. (Dariohealth Corp.)

Medtronic

Novo Nordisk

Onduo

One Drop

Roche

Sanofi

Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Sinocare Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Unilife Corp.

Valeritas Inc.

Viacyte

Ypsomed AG

12: Appendix: CGM and Diabetes-related Device Markets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t279jv/global_continuous?w=5





