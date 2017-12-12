The global single packaged HVAC systems marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global single packaged HVAC systems market segmentation by product and end-user

Technavio's report on the global single packaged HVAC systems market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product, which includes air-cooled systems and water-cooled systems. As projected in 2016, around 56% of the market share originated from air-cooled systems.

Based on end-user, the global single packaged HVAC systems market has been segmented into residential and non-residential segments. The non-residential segment will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

"The non-residential segment includes healthcare and educational buildings, manufacturing and industrial buildings, and offices and retail stores. Since office and industrial buildings have a higher requirement for cooling or heating as compared with single-family homes, single packaged HVAC systems deployed in these buildings are usually larger and thus more expensive than the ones used for residential purposes. This is the key reason behind this segment accounting for a higher share of the global revenue," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for unit operations research.

Single packaged HVAC systems market: competitive vendor landscape

The global single packaged HVAC systems market is marked by the presence of several vendors, with international and regional footprints. Regional vendors in a bid to improve their market presence are providing customized HVAC systems at lower prices than international vendors. However, stringent regulations pertaining to the design and installation of HVAC systems have made it more difficult for regional and small vendors to compete with their international rivals. Key vendors in the global single packaged HVAC systems market are Daikin Industries, LG Electronics, Trane (Ingersoll-Rand), and Johnson Controls.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Steady rise in construction activities

Growing replacement demand in developed countries

Market challenges:

Lack of workforce in HVAC industry

Capital intensive nature of the market

Market trends:

Integration of IoT with HVAC

Building automation systems

