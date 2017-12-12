Syncona Limited

Change in Investment Manager

12 December 2017

Syncona Ltd, a leading healthcare company focused on investing in and building global leaders in life science, today announces that it has appointed its subsidiary Syncona Investment Management Limited (SIML) as its investment manager and AIFM for the purposes of the AIFM Directive. This appointment is with effect from 12 December 2017 and is as envisaged at the time of the change of the Company's investment policy and acquisition of the life science portfolio of Syncona Partners LLP approved by the Company's shareholders in December 2016.

BACIT (UK) Limited, the former investment manager and AIFM of the Company, continues to be engaged by SIML as a sub-delegate to manage the funds portfolio, on the same terms.

[ENDS]

Enquiries

Syncona Ltd

Siobhan Weaver

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7611 2031





Notes to Editors

About Syncona:

Syncona is a leading FTSE250 healthcare company focused on investing in and building global leaders in life science. Our vision is to deliver transformational treatments to patients in truly innovative areas of healthcare while generating superior returns for shareholders. Our current investment portfolio consists of seven high quality companies in life science and a leading range of fund investments.

We seek to partner with the best, brightest and most ambitious minds in science to build globally competitive businesses. We are established leaders in gene therapy, cell therapy and advanced diagnostics, and focus on delivering dramatic efficacy for patients in areas of high unmet need.

Our market leading funds portfolio seeks to generate superior returns by investing in long only and alternative investment funds. This represents a productively deployed evergreen funding base which enables us to take a long term approach to investing in life sciences as we target the best new opportunities and support our existing portfolio companies to grow and succeed.

Syncona is aligned with two of the premium charitable funders in UK science, the Wellcome Trust, original founder of Syncona, and Cancer Research UK, both of which are significant shareholders in our business. We make a donation of 0.3% of Net Asset Value to a range of charities each year.