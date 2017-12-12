The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is providing a US$22 million shot in the arm for a 50 MW solar power plant in the Risha region developed by Saudi ACWA Power. The bank has also announced plans to invest up to $100 million to back development of the green bond markets, and pledged its support to city climate projects allocating over $500 million with an eye to scaling up green urban financing.The Jordanian solar power program has received a further financial boost, as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced plans to support a 50 MW solar PV plant, located 300 km north-east of the capital city of Amman, where it is set to progressively replace a nearby aging 150 MW gas-fired power plant.The $22 million loan will be issued to Solar Power Projects PSC, a Jordanian company fully owned by ACWA Power, the Saudi Arabian power group, alongside parallel loans from the German Investment Corporation DEG and the Arab Bank, worth $16 million each. "This project will progressively replace the aging gas-fired plant with a new solar installation generating the cheapest power in Jordan while using the existing transmission line. It is the eighth solar PV project financed by the EBRD in the country during the past four years, bringing the total installed capacity of power projects supported by the Bank in Jordan to more than 1,100 MW," said Harry Boyd-Carpenter, EBRD Director for Power and Energy.He notes that the Risha project demonstrates what can be achieved in an environment where ...

