

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Cruise Critic, a cruise reviews and information site, has announced its 10th annual Editors' Picks Awards for the best cruise ships and lines of 2017. The awards are given in three categories - ocean cruises, luxury cruises and river cruises.



Viking Cruises, with five wins, topped the list of award winners. Following Viking in second spot was Crystal Cruises, with four awards. Disney and Celebrity Cruises won three awards each.



Selected by Cruise Critic's team of international editors, the awards are given to cruise lines in several categories, including best dining, best cabins and best for families.



Viking Ocean Cruises won two luxury cruise awards in the best spa and best value categories, while Viking River Cruises received three awards - best for first-timers, best shore excursions and best enrichment.



Crystal Cruises won a total of four awards. Of this, three awards were in the luxury cruise category for best ship refurbishment, best service and best for solo travelers. Crystal River Cruises also won the award for best dining.



Disney Cruise Line won two awards in the ocean cruise line category for best entertainment and best for families. In the river cruise line category, Adventures by Disney won the award for best for families.



Tied in third place with Disney was Celebrity Cruises. The company won three awards in the ocean cruise lines category for best cabins, best for romance and best shore excursions.



The best new ship in the ocean cruise category was MSC Seaside of MSC Cruises. The ship, which debuted in November, will arrive in its year-round homeport of Miami on December 21. Editors have noted that the ship has the potential to be 'one of the best Miami-based ships around.'



Uniworld's Joie de Vivre won the award for the best new river ship, while Silversea's Silver Muse secured the award for the best new luxury cruise ship.



