As previously announced in Exchange notice (370/17), Atvexa B-shares will be traded on First North as from December 13, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that Atvexa AB (publ) can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company has 10,074,888 shares (7,417,440 A-shares and 2,657,448 B-shares) as per today's date. After the offering and the conversion of A-shares to B-shares the share capital will consist of 6,482,992 A-shares and 4,391,896 B-shares[i].



According to a press release published by the company today, the B-share has a new ISIN-code SE0010599704.



Short name: ATVEXA B ----------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 4,391,896[ii] ----------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010599704 ----------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 147039 ----------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ----------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556781-4024 ----------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------- 5300 Retail -----------------------



When issued trading



Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 13, 2017, up and including December 14, 2017, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been satisfied and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 34 and 95 in the prospectus (Sw. version).



[i] See prospectus page 89-90



[ii] See prospectus page 89-90