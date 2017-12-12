The global styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global styrene butadiene rubber market segmentation by application and product type Technavio's report on the global styrene butadiene rubber market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, which includes tire and non-tire segments. As projected in 2016, around 76% of the market share originated from the tire segment.

Based on product type, the global styrene butadiene rubber market has been segmented into E-SBR and S-SBR segments. As of 2016, 53% of the market share came from E-SBR.

"E-SBR is one of the most popularly used synthetic rubbers; it is used in a wide variety of applications in several industries that contribute to the economic development. It provides a good balance between wear resistance and wet grip, in combination with excellent processability. The increasing demand for footwear, adhesives, technical goods, tires, and treads will drive the growth of this segment of the global SBR market," says Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for plastics, polymers, and elastomers research.

Styrene butadiene rubber market: competitive vendor landscape

The global styrene butadiene rubber market comprises many established international and regional players. The major players include Asahi Kasei, Bridgestone, Exxon Mobil, LANXESS, and MICHELIN. The players focus on R&D to improve their product portfolio with the launch of innovative products. The development of bio-based products from bio-feedstocks are anticipated to reduce the dependence of the market on petrochemicals.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increasing demand from the automotive industry

Rising demand from the emerging economies

Market challenges:

Fluctuating cost of raw materials

Recovery of the natural rubber market

Market trends:

Rising demand for bio-based feedstock

Rising acceptance of green tires

