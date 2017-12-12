Global Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles Markets Report 2017: 2016 Data, 2017 Estimates & Projections to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Market for Electric Vehicle (EV) will Grow from $75.7 Billion in 2017 to Around $127.7 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 11.0%

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

After decades of expensive development and false starts, the world is finally ready for EVs. For the purpose of this report, the term electric vehicles includes commercial approaches such as pure battery-powered, plug-in hybrid, hybrid internal combustion/battery, range extended, and FCVs, as well as vehicles powered by developmental power sources such as supercapacitors and flywheel. In addition to cars and trucks, this report considers motorcycles, scooters, buses, neighborhood EVs, self-driving carts, military vehicles, and locomotives.



This report details actual figures for 2013 and 2016 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections for 2017 through 2022 for the global and four regional markets. Power source sales and values are provided under consensus, optimistic and pessimistic scenarios. A patent analysis and discussion of power sources and vehicle components describes the areas in which research is being performed and emphasizes intellectual property issues.



Note that values are expressed in million dollars and shipments are expressed in 1,000 vehicles. In both cases, totals are rounded to the nearest integer (i.e., less than $500,000 is expressed as 0.)



Values are based on the equivalent of wholesale, or the price charged to the retailer prior to mark-up. However, advanced EVs are sold at a price below actual manufacturing cost. This may be due to regulatory compliance or the desire to establish a market before economics of scale kicks in. The cost to consumers may be reduced considerably when government subsidies or possible tax breaks are added to the dealer price.



As Defined by for this Report, EVs and FCVs Include the Following:

HEVs.

PHEVs.

EVs (pure EVs).

Specific types of vehicles using these batteries include:

Passenger vehicles (sedans, microcars, SUVs, crossover SUVs, pickup trucks, sports cars).

Low-velocity vehicles (golf carts, neighborhood EVs, personal mobility devices).

Scooters (two-wheelers, motorcycles, some three-wheelers).

Buses.

Commercial/industrial vehicles (material handling equipment, burden carriers, forklifts, trucks).

Niche vehicles (self-driving vehicles, military equipment, locomotives).

This report defines the market sectors, identifies leading companies and analyzes the markets to provide a five-year market forecast. Finally, the company profiles section provides the status of and recent events for companies making power sources.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Industry Structure: Overview

Overview: Types of Power Sources

Overview: Vehicle Types

Industry Structure: Market Trends

HEV and EV Battery Safety Issues

Market Drivers

Basis for Forecast Scenarios

Pricing Trends

Industry Structure: Patent Tension

4: Market Breakdown by Vehicles

Market by Vehicle Type

5: Market Breakdown by Power Source

Battery-Powered Electric Vehicle Market Summary

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Summary

Exotic Power Source Electric Vehicle Market Summary

6: Market Breakdown by Configuration

HEV Market Summary

Plug-in Electric Vehicle Market Summary

Pure Electric Vehicle Market Summary

7: Market Breakdown by Region

Electric Vehicle Industry Structure: Globalization

Electric Vehicle Market Summary by Region

Vehicle Market by Power Source

Total Global EV Market by Region

8: Vehicle Market Summary

Vehicle Market Summary by Vehicle Type

Vehicle Market Summary by Power Source

Vehicle Market Summary by Configuration

9: Company Profiles

Leading Electric Vehicle Makers

Company Profiles

10: Appendix: Selected Electric Vehicle Power Source Companies

Selected Electric Vehicle Battery Companies

Selected Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell Companies

Abbreviations

Report Sources

