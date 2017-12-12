French president Emmanuel Macron has called on world governments to stay the course on fighting climate change despite America's decision to retreat from the Paris accords. At a climate summit in Paris on Tuesday. Macron was to discuss the pace of progress on the Paris climate accords' aim of holding the rise in global temperatures to below 2ºC. He called for support from all nations and companies, condemning Washington's withdrawal even after it had already signed onto the international deal. ...

