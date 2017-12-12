Small business confidence in the States jumped higher still last month to reach its second-highest mark in over four decades, the results of a widely-followed survey revealed. The National Federation of Independent Businesses's headline index rose by 3.7 points in comparison to October to 107.5 (consensus: 104.6). That was the second-best reading for the index in its 44-year history and its loftiest level in 34 years, the business lobby said. According to the NFIB's chief economist, Bill ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...