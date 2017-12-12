Atos has launched a "friendly" all-cash bid for Dutch cybersecurity specialist Gemalto with the backing of France's state investment bank, Bpifrance Financement SA, one of the takeover target's largest shareholders. If successful, the 46 per share offer price, including the dividend, would amount to a 42% premium to the shares' one-month volume-weighted average trading price. According to analysts at Credit Suisse, that would equate to 'take out' multiples of 20.0 times price-to-earnings and 1.7 ...

